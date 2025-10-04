Hamas official says Egypt to host Palestinian conference on Gaza future

A senior Hamas official said Saturday that Egypt would organise a conference for Palestinian factions to decide on the post-war future of the Gaza Strip, after the group partially agreed to a plan proposed by US President Donald Trump.

Egypt will host an "intra-Palestinian dialogue on Palestinian unity and the future of Gaza, including the administration of the Gaza Strip," the official told AFP.

The Palestinian resistance group has earlier expressed its readiness to start talks to resolve all outstanding issues under the plan pushed by Trump.

"We are ready to begin negotiations immediately to finalise all issues," a senior Hamas official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Hamas had on Friday informed that it accepted several parts of the plan put forward by Trump, even though experts have pointed out that the proposal is far from favourable to the Palestinians.