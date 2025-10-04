Hamas official says Egypt to host Palestinian conference on Gaza future

A senior Hamas official said Saturday that Egypt would organise a conference for Palestinian factions to decide on the post-war future of the Gaza Strip, after the group partially agreed to a plan proposed by US President Donald Trump.
Egypt will host an "intra-Palestinian dialogue on Palestinian unity and the future of Gaza, including the administration of the Gaza Strip," the official told AFP.
The Palestinian resistance group has earlier expressed its readiness to start talks to resolve all outstanding issues under the plan pushed by Trump.
"We are ready to begin negotiations immediately to finalise all issues," a senior Hamas official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
Hamas had on Friday informed that it accepted several parts of the plan put forward by Trump, even though experts have pointed out that the proposal is far from favourable to the Palestinians.
Welcoming Hamas's response to the plan, Trump said "I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE."
He further ordered Israel to halt its genocidal operations on Gaza, "Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it's far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on the details to be worked out."
However, Israel continued its genocidal attacks on several parts of Gaza overnight, killing at least seven Palestinians, including two children.
In a statement on X on Saturday, Israel confirmed the attacks and threatened further strikes on Gaza City.
"The IDF (Israeli military) troops are still operating in Gaza City, and returning to it is extremely dangerous. For your safety, avoid returning north or approaching areas of IDF troop activity anywhere -- including in the southern Gaza Strip," the military's Arabic-language spokesman, Colonel Avichay Adraee, said on X.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had on Friday said Israel was prepared for the implementation of the "first stage" of Trump's plan, apparently referring to the release of hostages. But his office said in a statement that Israel was committed to ending the war based on principles it has set out before, without addressing potential gaps with Hamas.
An official who was not authorized to speak to the media on the record told Associated Press that Israel has moved to a defensive-only position in Gaza and will not actively strike. The official said no forces have been removed from the strip.