Iran executes six members of 'Israel-linked' terrorist group

TEHRAN/IRAN: Iran's judiciary said on Saturday it had executed six members of a terrorist group convicted of waging armed attacks in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

"The death sentence for six separatist terrorist elements, who in recent years had carried out a series of armed operations and bombings targeting security in Khuzestan province, was carried out at dawn today," the judiciary said on its Mizan website.

The identities of those executed and details of their arrests and sentencing were not immediately clear.

But Mizan reported that they were involved in the killings of four security personnel, including two police officers and two members of the Basij paramilitary force, in 2018 and 2019.