Netanyahu vows to secure release of hostages, disarm Hamas diplomatically or militarily

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said he instructed his negotiating team to travel to Egypt to finalise technical details of the deal, which he hoped would see all captives returned in the coming days, ideally during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot starting Monday.

Netanyahu did not specify exact dates for the talks but said they would be limited to a few days.

In addition to the diplomatic push, Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel’s determination to disarm Hamas, stating that it would be achieved either through Trump’s proposed peace plan or by military means.

"Hamas will be disarmed ... it will happen either diplomatically via Trump’s plan or militarily by us," he said in a televised statement. "I also told Washington that. It will be achieved either the easy way or the hard way, but it will be achieved."

The announcement came after reports that two envoys of US President Donald Trump were en route to Egypt to discuss the release, signalling close coordination between Israel and the US.