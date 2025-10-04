PM Modi backs Trump Gaza push as hostage deal takes shape

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed US President Donald Trump's leadership amid reports of progress in securing a ceasefire and a hostage release deal in the Gaza Strip. The move comes as Israel and Hamas appear to be moving closer to a potential agreement following nearly two years of devastating conflict.

In a post on X, Modi, who had earlier backed Trump’s peace efforts, said: “We welcome President Trump’s leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive progress. Indications of the release of hostages mark a significant step forward. India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace.”

Reports suggest that Trump has ordered Israel to halt bombing operations in Gaza. This follows Hamas indicating acceptance of certain elements of Trump’s proposed plan, which includes the release of remaining Israeli hostages captured during the October 7, 2023, attack.