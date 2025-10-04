PM Modi backs Trump Gaza push as hostage deal takes shape

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed US President Donald Trump's leadership amid reports of progress in securing a ceasefire and a hostage release deal in the Gaza Strip. The move comes as Israel and Hamas appear to be moving closer to a potential agreement following nearly two years of devastating conflict.
In a post on X, Modi, who had earlier backed Trump’s peace efforts, said: “We welcome President Trump’s leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive progress. Indications of the release of hostages mark a significant step forward. India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace.”
Reports suggest that Trump has ordered Israel to halt bombing operations in Gaza. This follows Hamas indicating acceptance of certain elements of Trump’s proposed plan, which includes the release of remaining Israeli hostages captured during the October 7, 2023, attack.
Hamas has said it is prepared to release the hostages and cede governance to other Palestinian factions, although further consultations among Palestinian groups remain necessary on other aspects of the plan. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that Israel is preparing for the “immediate implementation” of the first stage of the Trump-brokered plan. Following this announcement, Israeli media reported that the military had received instructions to scale back its offensive in Gaza.
The conflict has taken a heavy toll. According to Israeli authorities, the October 7 attack killed around 1,200 people and led to 251 hostage abductions, of which 48 remain in Gaza and 20 are believed to be alive. Meanwhile, Gaza health authorities say over 66,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli campaign, most of them civilians, with large-scale destruction and famine gripping the enclave.