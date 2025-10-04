Rival rallies due in Madagascar after deadly Gen Z protests

ANTANANARIVO: Backers and foes of Madagascar's cornered government were set to stage rival rallies in the capital Antananarivo Saturday after deadly youth-led protests the president has termed a coup bid.

Inspired by similar movements in Bangladesh, Nepal and Indonesia, the protests led by an online movement known as Gen Z Mada, have tapped into widespread frustration over poor governance, with demonstrators calling for President Andry Rajoelina to step down.

At least 22 people have been killed and hundreds injured, according to the United Nations, a toll the government has denied as based on rumours or misinformation.

The anti-government group is expected to converge in the centre of Antananarivo, where a heavy police presence has been deployed and roadblocks set up.

Supporters of the embattled government are also set to rally in the capital for the first time.

Hundreds of government supporters were making their way to the meeting point, the Coliseum -- a Roman-inspired amphitheatre inaugurated by Rajoelina after he was first installed in power by the military in 2009 following a popular uprising.