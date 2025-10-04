Takaichi hails 'new era' after winning leadership of Japan's ruling LDP

TOKYO/JAPAN: Sanae Takaichi hailed a "new era" for Japan's ruling party after becoming its first female president on Saturday.

"Together with so many of you, we have carved a new era for the LDP," Takaichi said at the headquarters of the Liberal Democratic Party in Tokyo.

Sanae Takaichi, Japan's first woman PM-to-be

Sanae Takaichi, the newly elected and staunchly conservative head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is expected to become Japan's first woman prime minister, but that doesn't mean she's a feminist choice, analysts say.

Instead, the 64-year-old, who won the party's leadership election Saturday, has positioned herself as a hardline leader focused on national defence and economic security.

She saw off competition from generational-change candidate Shinjiro Koizumi, the 44-year-old surfing son of a former premier, and the experienced-if-uncharismatic Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Once confirmed by parliament -- seen as highly likely -- Takaichi will become the country's first woman head of government and Japan's fifth leader in as many years.

Voters have been deserting the long-dominant LDP in droves because of inflation and a recent slush fund scandal, while the anti-immigration Sanseito party has been gaining ground.

In an effort to claw them back, Takaichi has taken a tough stance on immigration and foreign tourists -- both of which emerged as key issues in the LDP leadership race.