Greta Thunberg 'dragged by hair, forced to wear Israeli flag', say activists

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was allegedly subjected to mistreatment by Israeli authorities following her detention aboard a flotilla attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to testimonies from several fellow activists, Reuters reported.

Thunberg, along with approximately 137 others from multiple countries, was part of the 'Sumud Flotilla', a civilian-led initiative aiming to break the Israeli naval blockade on the Gaza Strip.

The flotilla was intercepted by Israeli forces earlier this week, leading to the detention and subsequent deportation of its participants.

Two activists, Hazwani Helmi of Malaysia and Windfield Beaver of the United States, told Reuters that Thunberg was "shoved" and "forced to wear an Israeli flag" during her detention.

The activists, now back in Istanbul, described conditions in Israeli custody as "inhumane", claiming detainees were denied adequate food, water, and access to medical care.

“They treated us like animals,” said Helmi, 28. “Greta was forced to play a terrorist,” he added, accusing Israeli authorities of attempting to use Thunberg for propaganda purposes.

Beaver, 43, corroborated these claims, alleging that Thunberg was "pushed into a room" as Israel’s far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, arrived. He added that she was “treated terribly” and “used as propaganda.”