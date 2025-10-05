Gunmen kill two, injure 12 in shootout in crowd in Alabama capital city's downtown

MONTGOMERY: Rival gunmen started shooting at each other in a crowded downtown nightlife district in Alabama's capital city Saturday night, killing two people and injuring 12 others, police said.

Montgomery Police Chief James Graboys said three of the injured were hospitalised with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called around 11:30 pm to what Graboys described as a "mass shooting."

"This was two parties involved that were basically shooting at each other in the middle of a crowd," Graboys told reporters.