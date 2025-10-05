Ukraine says Russian strikes kill one, Poland scrambles jets

KYIV: Ukraine said on Sunday that a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia had killed one person, as Poland said it had scrambled jets to secure its airspace.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the southeastern Ukrainian region, said on Telegram that a Russian "combined strike" had killed a woman and wounded nine other people.

A 16-year-old girl was among those receiving "necessary assistance" from medical personnel after the attack, Fedorov said.

He posted photos, seemingly from the site of the attack, showing a partly destroyed multi-storey block and a burnt-out car.

A nationwide air alert was in place across Ukraine as of 4:09 am (0109 GMT).