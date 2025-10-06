Former Gaza hostage's memoir keeps focus on those still held by Hamas

HERZLIYA: Eli Sharabi spent 16 months in filthy tunnels under the Gaza Strip with his legs chained, surviving on moldy pita. Two years after the Hamas attack that started the war in Gaza, he fears a fellow hostage he came to think of as an adopted son is enduring even worse.

Israel has battered its enemies across the region and laid waste to Gaza. But as it marks another grim war anniversary on Tuesday, it has yet to return the last 48 hostages taken in the attack, around 20 of them believed to be alive. A new U.S.-backed peace plan has raised hopes of bringing them home.

Sharabi, 53, was freed in February. It was only then that he learned that his wife and two teenage daughters had been killed in their home by Hamas-led militants on Oct. 7, 2023. There can be no closure for him, he says, until the return of all the hostages, including his closest companion in captivity, Alon Ohel, and the body of his older brother, Yossi.

Starvation, humiliation, and violence

Sharabi documented his experiences in “Hostage,” a book released in Hebrew earlier this year. The English translation of the first memoir by a former hostage comes out on Tuesday.

In the book, Sharabi describes how he was mostly held in dark tunnels crawling with insects and rats. He and three fellow hostages were only allowed to wash every few months, and at one point an angry guard beat him up, breaking several ribs.

The only time they surfaced was when they were transferred through rubble-strewn streets from one tunnel to another.

“The most difficult thing was, of course, the starvation,” Sharabi said in an interview with The Associated Press. “It’s something you can’t really imagine, how hungry you can be.”

As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsened, the hostages went from two meals a day to one — usually moldy pita bread. Sharabi said his captors ate “like kings," gleefully going through boxes of humanitarian aid intended for civilians.

He weighed just 44 kilograms (97 pounds) when he was freed. U.S. President Donald Trump said he and the other two hostages released alongside him “looked like Holocaust survivors.”

Survival comes from small victories

Hamas-led militants killed a total of 1,200 people and kidnapped 251 in the Oct. 7 attack. Most have been released in ceasefires or other deals.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive in Gaza has killed more than 67,000 people, destroyed vast areas of the strip, displaced around 90% of the population of some 2 million and caused a humanitarian catastrophe, with experts saying Gaza City is experiencing famine.

Sharabi’s last memory of his family was the look of pure terror in their eyes as he was dragged out of his house in Kibbutz Be'eri. While in captivity, before he knew they were killed, he was determined to move his family far from the kibbutz, possibly to England, where his wife was from. He’s been back to the kibbutz only once, visiting outside his house.