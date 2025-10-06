Israel deports 171 more Gaza flotilla activists, including Greta Thunberg

JERUSALEM: Israel said it deported on Monday 171 more activists who were detained while taking part in an aid flotilla bound for Gaza, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg.

The foreign ministry said in a post on X that "171 additional provocateurs from the Hamas–Sumud flotilla, including Greta Thunberg, were deported today from Israel to Greece and Slovakia".

It added that the deportees were citizens of several countries, including Greece, Italy, France and the United States.

Photos shared with the post showed Thunberg alongside two other women walking through Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport wearing the grey tracksuits used in Israeli prisons.

The Israeli foreign ministry told AFP that 138 activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla were still in Israeli custody.