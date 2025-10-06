Protesters rally for and against Ecuador's president as emergency takes effect in 10 provinces

QUITO: Protesters both for and against Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa rallied in the capital Quito on Sunday after a state of emergency took effect in 10 provinces.

Anti-government demonstrations began two weeks ago, organised by the country's largest Indigenous group, in response to the removal of a fuel subsidy that raised diesel prices from $1.80 to $2.80 per gallon.

"Diesel goes up, everything goes up," and "Out with Noboa" were among the slogans shouted by dozens of protesters at a popular park in the capital, where pro-government supporters also gathered in higher numbers.

Police reported no injuries or arrests on Sunday, but officers dispersed protesters using tear gas after some of them tried to break through the security cordon protecting the park.

Late Saturday, the government declared a state of emergency starting Sunday at midnight in 10 provinces, citing "serious internal unrest." The provinces are areas with large Indigenous populations where protests have been concentrated. The order restricts freedom of assembly but does not prohibit peaceful demonstrations.