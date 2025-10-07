National Guard members from Texas are in Illinois in Trump's latest move to send troops to cities

ELWOOD: National Guard members from Texas were at an Army training center in Illinois on Tuesday, the most visible sign yet of the Trump administration's plan to send troops to the Chicago area despite a lawsuit and vigorous opposition from Democratic elected leaders.

The Associated Press saw military personnel in uniforms with the Texas National Guard patch at the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Elwood, 55 miles (88 kilometers) southwest of Chicago. On Monday, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott posted a picture on social media showing National Guard members from his state boarding a plane, but he didn't specify where they were going.

There was no immediate comment from the office of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker. But the Democrat had predicted that Illinois National Guard troops would be activated, along with 400 from Texas.

Pritzker has accused Trump of using troops as "political props" and "pawns." Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson told reporters that the administration isn't sharing much information with the city.

"That is what is so difficult about this moment: You have an administration that is refusing to cooperate with a local authority," Johnson said Tuesday.

A federal judge gave the Trump administration two days to respond to a lawsuit filed Monday by Illinois and Chicago challenging the plan. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday. The lawsuit says, "these advances in President Trump's long-declared 'War' on Chicago and Illinois are unlawful and dangerous."