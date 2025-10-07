Nobel Prize for physics goes to 3 scientists for discoveries in quantum mechanical tunneling

STOCKHOLM: John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret and John M. Martinis won the Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for research into quantum mechanical tunneling.

Clarke conducted his research at the University of California, Berkeley; Martinis at the University of California, Santa Barbara; and Devoret at Yale and also at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

“To put it mildly, it was the surprise of my life,” Clarke told reporters at the announcement by phone after being told of his win. He paid tribute to the other two laureates, saying that “their contributions are just overwhelming."

“Our discovery in some ways is the basis of quantum computing. Exactly at this moment where this fits in is not entirely clear to me.”

Speaking from his cellphone, Clarke said: “One of the underlying reasons that cellphones work is because of all this work’’