Russia bats for greater Afghan role in region at Moscow Format talks ahead of Taliban minister's visit to India

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s visit to India later this week, Russia has called for Afghanistan’s full integration into regional political and economic frameworks.

The seventh round of the Moscow Format talks opened in Moscow on Tuesday with Taliban representatives attending as official participants for the first time.

Indian ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, is representing the country at the event, and Muttaqi will be on a visit to India on October 9 and 10.

Addressing the multilateral gathering, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the long-term security and development of the region depend on Kabul’s direct involvement in joint initiatives.