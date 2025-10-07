Ukraine's military says it captured an Indian national fighting alongside Russian forces

NEW DELHI: Ukraine’s 63rd Mechanized Brigade has said that it has captured an Indian national fighting on Russia’s side, the Kyiv Independent reported.
The captive has been identified as Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein, a 22-year-old from Morbi, Gujarat, who reportedly entered Russia on a student visa.
In a video released by the brigade, he says he was convicted on drug charges, given a seven‑year prison sentence and then offered a deal: enlist in the Russian military and have his sentence overturned.
Majoti claims he underwent around 16 days of training before being deployed to the front. After just three days in combat, he says he surrendered to Ukrainian forces, telling them he had no desire to fight.
“I immediately put down my rifle...I needed help,” he stated in the captured footage. He also alleged that he never received the promised financial compensation.
If independently verified, this incident would echo prior reports of Indian and Nepali citizens being misled or coerced into signing contract arrangements with Russia, often via job or education lures, only to be thrust into frontline roles.
According to the External Affairs Ministry, at least 12 Indian nationals have died fighting on Russia’s side, while 16 remain missing. About 96 have been repatriated.
So far, Russia has publicly committed to discharging Indians who were “misled” into service. During Prime Minister Modi’s July 2024 visit to Moscow, New Delhi says it pressed for the early release of such recruits. There was no immediate reaction from the MEA.