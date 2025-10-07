Unreachable Nobel winner hiking 'off the grid'

SAN FRANCISCO: One of this year's Nobel winners is a leading medical researcher who also offers a shining example of work-life balance -- so much so that he might not know he won.

Fred Ramsdell was among those honored Monday with a 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine, but he's currently "living his best life" on an "off the grid" hiking foray, a spokesperson from his San Francisco-based lab, Sonoma Biotherapeutics, told AFP.

Ramsdell shared the prestigious prize with Mary Brunkow of Seattle, Washington and Shimon Sakaguchi of Osaka University in Japan for their discoveries related to the functioning of the immune system.

But the laureate's digital detox means the Nobel committee has been unable to reach him and break the news.

Jeffrey Bluestone, a friend of Ramsdell's and co-founder of the lab, said the researcher deserves credit but he can't reach him, either.

"I have been trying to get a hold of him myself. I think he may be backpacking in the backcountry in Idaho," Bluestone told AFP.