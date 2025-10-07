'We don't trust the occupation': Hamas seeks guarantees from 'Trump and sponsor countries' on Gaza deal

CAIRO: Hamas's top negotiator Khalil El-Hayya said Tuesday during indirect talks with Israel in Egypt that the group "wants guarantees from (US) President Trump and the sponsor countries that the war will end once and for all."

"We do not trust the occupation, not even for a second," he told Egyptian state-linked media Al-Qahera News, referring to Israel.

"The Israeli occupation throughout history does not keep its promises, and we have experienced it twice in this war. Therefore, we want real guarantees," he continued, accusing Israel of violating two ceasefires in the current war.

Meanwhile, the Al-Qahera News also reported that Hamas is demanding the release of high-profile Palestinian captive Marwan Barghouti from an Israeli jail as part of ongoing negotiations on prisoner exchange.

The report said talks had begun in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh on the lists of Palestinian captives to be freed by Israel under a potential ceasefire deal.