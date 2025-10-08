Ex-FBI chief Comey set for first court hearing in US Justice Dept case over alleged false testimony

ALEXANDRIA: Former FBI Director James Comey is set to make his first court appearance Wednesday in a Justice Department criminal case accusing him of having lied to Congress five years ago.

The arraignment is expected to be brief, but the moment is nonetheless loaded with historical significance given that the case has amplified concerns that the Justice Department is being weaponized in pursuit of President Donald Trump's political enemies and operating at the behest of a White House determined to seek retribution.

Comey is expected to plead not guilty at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, kickstarting a process of legal wrangling in which defense lawyers will almost certainly move to get the indictment dismissed before trial, possibly by arguing that the case amounts to a selective or vindictive prosecution.

The indictment two weeks ago followed an extraordinary chain of events that saw Trump publicly implore Attorney General Pam Bondi to take action against Comey and other perceived adversaries.

The president also replaced the veteran attorney who had been overseeing the investigation with Lindsey Halligan, a White House aide who had never previously served as a federal prosecutor. Halligan rushed to file charges before a legal deadline lapsed despite warnings from other lawyers in the office that the evidence was insufficient for an indictment.

The two-count indictment alleges that Comey made a false statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 30, 2020, by denying he had authorized an associate to serve as an anonymous source to the news media, and that he obstructed a congressional proceeding. Comey has denied any wrongdoing and has said he was looking forward to a trial.

The indictment does not identify the associate or say what information may have been discussed with the media, making it challenging to assess the strength of the evidence or to even fully parse the allegations.