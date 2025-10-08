'Political bomb': France's Macron under pressure to produce working government

PARIS: The clock ticked down Wednesday for France's President Emmanuel Macron to find an exit from his worst domestic crisis, after his first prime minister and one-time ally urged him to resign.

Macron, who has been in power since 2017, has failed to lift the country out of political deadlock after snap elections last year ended in a hung parliament and increased seats for the far right.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, the third premier since those polls, on Monday threw in the towel just hours after broad rejection of his new cabinet. But Macron convinced him to stay on until Wednesday evening to try to form a coalition government able to pass a much needed austerity budget through parliament, with public debt at an all-time high.

Lercornu was expected to make a public statement on the state of discussions on Wednesday morning, before receiving representatives of the Socialist party.

Macron has said he would "assume his responsibilities" if this failed, appearing to mean early parliamentary elections.

The other options would be for him to name the eighth prime minister of his presidency or even resign.