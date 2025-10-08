Sergio Gor confirmed as US ambassador to India amid government shutdown

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON: The US Senate has confirmed Sergio Gor as the next Ambassador of the United States to India.

Gor, 38, was among 107 nominees confirmed by the Senate in a single en bloc vote on Tuesday, with 51 senators voting in favour and 47 against.

The confirmations went ahead despite the ongoing US government shutdown.

Among the other nominees confirmed were Paul Kapur of California as Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs, and Anjani Sinha of Florida as Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore.

In August, former President Donald Trump had nominated Gor, Director of Presidential Personnel, to be the next US Ambassador to India, as well as Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

Describing Gor as “a great friend, who has been at my side for many years”, Trump said, “For the most populous region in the world, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my agenda and help us Make America Great Again. Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador.”