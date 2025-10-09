Jaish-e-Mohammed forms first-ever women’s wing ‘Jamaat-ul-Mominaat’ after heavy losses in Op Sindoor

Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which suffered a crippling blow during India’s Operation Sindoor, has reportedly stepped up efforts to revive its footprint, including in India, and has announced the formation of its first-ever women’s wing, named Jamaat-ul-Mominaat, according to media reports.

The announcement was reportedly made through a letter issued in the name of JeM chief and UN-designated terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar. Recruitment for the new unit is said to have begun on October 8 at Markaz Usman-o-Ali in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

The women’s brigade is reportedly to be led by Sadiya Azhar, the sister of Masood Azhar. Her husband, Yusuf Azhar, was reportedly killed during Operation Sindoor on May 7, when Indian armed forces struck JeM’s headquarters at Markaz Subhanallah in Bahawalpur, located around 100 km inside Pakistan’s southern Punjab province.

Sources indicate that the group has started enlisting wives of JeM commanders as well as economically vulnerable women studying at its centers in Bahawalpur, Karachi, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Haripur, and Mansehra.

Traditionally, JeM had barred women from participating in armed or combat operations. Analysts suggest that the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the killing of 26 civilians, along with the successful Operation Sindoor by the Indian Army, may have prompted a strategic shift in the organization.

Intelligence sources reportedly indicate that Masood Azhar and his brother, Talha al-Saif, approved the inclusion of women into JeM’s operational framework, leading to the establishment of the exclusive female brigade.