North Korea’s ruling party turns 80 with foreign leaders in attendance

BEIJING: North Korea is celebrating Friday the 80th anniversary of the ruling party and different foreign dignitaries and leaders will be part of the commemoration.

The Workers’ Party celebrations will serve to show once again how North Korea is trying to shore up its relations with some key global players and allies, such as China and Russia, who are sending high-level representatives.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has had in China his most important ally, and in recent years he has also built ties with Russia, a country Pyongyang has helped by sending troops to participate in its war against Ukraine.

In September, Kim Jong Un stood next to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of a visit to Beijing to attend a massive military parade marking the end of the World War II.

The plans of what will happen during the commemoration have not been revealed, but some foreign leaders have started arriving.

Here’s a view of some of the leaders and high-level representatives that are expected to attend: