Trump hosts roundtable accusing 'sick' US media of backing Antifa

WASHINGTON: Seated in the White House State Dining Room, US President Donald Trump called on far-right content creators to name and shame backers of Antifa, leading a roundtable discussion that quickly devolved into media bashing.

The president had invited "independent journalists" to the White House on Wednesday to share their experiences with the nebulous left-wing antifascist movement that his administration accuses of inciting violence against conservatives.

But Trump and his guests largely used the event to pile on mainstream media, blaming one of his favorite scapegoats for inflaming left-wing "anti-fascist" activists who have increasingly clashed with far-right groups.

"I think they [Antifa] work in conjunction with some of the media," Trump told the roundtable, which was also attended by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other administration officials.

Trump recently classified Antifa as a terrorist group, despite its amorphous and leaderless nature, and has pledged to dismantle it.

The 79-year-old Republican, who has launched multiple lawsuits against the media, also called MSNBC "sick," and ABC and NBC "very bad."

He encouraged participants to continue the tirade against the press corps.

"What network would you say is the worst, if I could ask?"

Seated at a large, U-shaped table, many of the assembled guests joined in.

"The same media that's sitting in this room with us has declared all of us at this table Nazis and fascists, and they've been doing this for years," said Savanah Hernandez a representative of youth conservative organization Turning Point USA, whose founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

"This is why Antifa feels emboldened to attack us."