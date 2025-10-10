Chinese navy ships make 'friendship visit' to Cambodia as concerns over military links linger

SIHANOUKVILLE: Two Chinese warships arrived Friday on what China called a friendship and training visit to Cambodia, Beijing’s closest ally in Southeast Asia, at a time of some diplomatic disquiet. The visit comes as China is trying to maintain a delicate balance in its relations with Cambodia and neighboring Thailand, with which it is also friendly.

The two Southeast Asian nations in late July were in armed conflict for five days over competing claims to border territory, and Beijing’s supplying weaponry to Cambodia has caused irritation in Thailand. The border dispute has not been resolved and tensions remain high.

Sam Sokha, a spokesperson for the Cambodian navy, said Wednesday the main goal of the visit is to strengthen cooperation and that the warships were not intended to show support for Cambodia in the border dispute.

The amphibious warfare ship Yimeng Shan and the training ship Qijiguang sailed into Sihanoukville’s civilian port on the Gulf of Thailand and are due to leave next Tuesday, after which they are scheduled to make similar visits to Thailand and Singapore.

In what may be a gesture to ease political concerns, the ships docked at the commercial port rather than the nearby Ream Naval Base, which some Western military analysts fear is a de facto Chinese base.

China funded a broad expansion project of the naval base, hardening the suspicions of the US government that Beijing has secretly been granted special and exclusive privileges to use it, a claim repeatedly and firmly denied by Cambodian officials.