NATO begins a big nuclear exercise next week. Protecting the weapons is a key part of the drill

BRUSSELS: NATO will hold its major annual nuclear exercise next week, the alliance’s chief announced Friday, with an important part of the drill to focus on protecting the weapons before they're ever used.

The long-planned “Steadfast Noon” exercise, which starts on Monday, is taking place amid heightened security around military facilities in Europe due to a series of mysterious drone incidents, some of them blamed on Russia.

Steadfast Noon will run for about two weeks. It will be led by the Netherlands and involve 71 aircraft from 14 NATO countries. The exercise has been held at roughly the same time each year for over a decade.

“We need to do this because it helps us to make sure that our nuclear deterrent remains as credible, and as safe, and as secure, and as effective as possible," NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said in a video statement.

"It also sends a clear signal to any potential adversary that we will and can protect and defend all allies against all threats,” he said.

Bomber aircraft and fighter jets that can carry nuclear warheads are taking part, but no nuclear weapons or live munitions will be used. The bulk of the exercise is being held in the North Sea, far from Russia and Ukraine.

It will involve military bases in Belgium, Britain, Denmark, the Netherlands.

The United States and Britain, with their nuclear forces, are key to NATO’s strategic deterrence. France also has nuclear weapons but is not a part of the organization’s nuclear planning group.