Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado says she 'counts on Trump' to achieve democracy in Venezuela

Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Venezuelan opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado on Friday dedicated the award to the "suffering people of Venezuela" and US President Donald Trump.

In her first public reaction to the win, Machado said her compatriots were counting on the United States and President Trump to achieve "freedom and democracy" in Venezuela, which is under the rule of President Nicolas Maduro.

"This immense recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is an impetus to conclude our task: to achieve freedom," she wrote on X.

"We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve Freedom and democracy," she added.

Machado's comments came as the White House on Friday lashed out at the Norwegian Nobel Committee for overlooking President Trump, who had repeatedly insisted that he deserved the Nobel for his role in resolving numerous conflicts -- a claim observers say is broadly exaggerated.

"The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace," White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung said on X.

"President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will."

Trump restated his claim on the eve of the peace prize announcement, saying that his brokering of the first phase of a ceasefire in Gaza this week was the eighth war he had ended.

According to the Nobel Committee, Maria Corina Machado, the key face of the opposition in Venezuela was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."