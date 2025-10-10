Trump says no reason to meet Xi, threatens 'massive' China tariffs

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Friday he no longer feels the need for a summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this month, slamming Beijing for hostile trade practices and threatening "massive" tariffs.

In a lengthy and unexpected Truth Social post, Trump railed against China imposing export controls on rare earth minerals -- a critical component in modern technology.

"Some very strange things are happening in China! They are becoming very hostile," Trump said in the post, which he sent as he headed for a medical check-up at a military hospital near Washington.

"I was to meet President Xi in two weeks, at APEC, in South Korea, but now there seems to be no reason to do so," he said, adding that he had also seen no reason to call Xi about the issue.

Trump added: "One of the Policies that we are calculating at this moment is a massive increase of Tariffs on Chinese products coming into the United States of America."

Wall Street stocks quickly tumbled into negative territory as traders worried the simmering trade war between Washington and Beijing could reignite.

As recently as last week Trump had stressed the importance of his plans to meet Xi at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which was to be their first encounter since the US president returned to power in January.

He had also said that he would travel to China next year.

But in his post on Friday, Trump said China had sent letters to countries around the world detailing export controls on "each and every element of production having to do with Rare Earths, and virtually anything else they can think of, even if it's not manufactured in China."