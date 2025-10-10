Violence erupts in eastern Pakistan as Islamists try to march on capital for pro-Palestinian rally

LAHORE: Violent clashes erupted Friday between police and Islamists in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore after security forces tried to stop thousands of demonstrators from leaving the city for the capital, Islamabad, where they planned to stage a pro-Palestinian rally outside the US Embassy, officials said.

The clashes in the capital of Punjab province began on Thursday but intensified on Friday after police baton-charged the demonstrators and fired tear gas to disperse them at multiple locations.

In response, protesters hurled stones at officers.

In a statement, the Islamist Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party, or TLP, claimed that two of its supporters had been killed and 50 others injured since Thursday. There was no immediate comment from the Punjab provincial government, which is headed by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the niece of the prime minister.

The protest comes after Hamas and Israel agreed to a ceasefire plan brokered by US President Donald Trump.

Speaking to thousands of worshippers in Lahore earlier at Friday prayers, TLP’s chief Saad Rizvi announced the march, saying, “We will now march from Lahore to the US Embassy" in Islamabad. He said, “I will walk at the head of the long march. Arrest is not a problem, bullets are not a problem, shells are not a problem — martyrdom is our destiny."