16 people died in a blast at a Tennessee explosives factory early Friday, the sheriff says

McEWEN: A blast in rural Tennessee that leveled an explosives plant and was felt for miles around killed 16 people and left no survivors, authorities said.

The explosion left a smoldering wreck of twisted and charred metal and burned-out vehicles at the Accurate Energetic Systems plant, which supplies and researches explosives for the military.

The cause of the blast is not known. Investigators are combing the incinerated property foot-by-foot searching for possible evidence.

"There's a gauntlet of emotions there," Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said during a news conference, pausing to clear his throat before he asked for prayers for the families of the victims in a shaky voice.

"We've recovered no survivors," he added.

During a vigil at Hurricane Chapel in McEwen, senior pastor Tim Farris noted that many in attendance know each other, the victims and their families.

"There's a lot of people hurting. A lot of people who are crying a lot of tears," he said. "We are sad that our community is going through this, but it's a tremendous opportunity for the church to minister to a lot of those people today."

Farris said he spoke with some families of victims on Friday who were in shock and numb, and they did not show much emotion. That had changed by Saturday, he said.

"Speaking with some of the families today, they were very emotional," Farris said. "They can hardly speak or anything, they are so emotional. I think as this goes on, it's going to hit more people. The depth of this, the reality of it. That's when they're going to need people the most."