Global research community hit as Trump administration’s NASA funding cuts stall critical Earth, space data

BENGALURU: Researchers in space and other crucial domains such as Earth sciences, agriculture, and climate change are expressing deep concern over the federal funding cuts to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) by the Trump administration, which are allegedly impacting research worldwide.

“NASA’s data portals have been vital in providing high-quality datasets that help scientists understand local, regional, and global phenomena across various themes. Research centres everywhere rely on this open access. With updates now slowing or stopping, the flow of crucial information is disrupted,” Professor and Head of the Geospatial Research Programme at the Takshashila Institution, Bengaluru, Dr Nithyananda Yogeswaran, told TNIE.

NASA’s data portal on the Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) currently states: “Due to the lapse in federal government funding, NASA is not updating this website, and some data/information may be temporarily unavailable.”

On May 2, the US administration released its 2026 “skinny budget” request for the coming fiscal year, proposing to cut NASA’s funding by nearly 25 per cent — from USD 24.8 billion to USD 18.8 billion.

“Though some portals still share raw or processed data and interactive visual tools, the overall accessibility and frequency of updates have clearly taken a hit — affecting not only space research but also studies that protect human life and support sustainable development,” Dr Yogeswaran added.

Regular data updates are essential for monitoring climate patterns, weather systems, natural disasters, pollution, land cover changes, social development, resource management, and even military activities.

“NASA has invested heavily over decades in developing space-based systems that monitor Earth and beyond. It’s not just about satellite images—it’s about consistent, reliable data from both remote sensing and ground-based observations collected globally for nearly half a century. For many, NASA’s archives are the go-to source for understanding how the planet has changed over time,” explained the Bengaluru-based geo-spatialist.