Hamas says it will 'undoubtedly' resist if Israel strikes again; calls demands to leave Gaza 'absurd'

Hamas stands ready to fight if Israel resumes its genocidal war on Gaza and rejects proposals to leave the territory under US President Donald Trump's "peace plan," a senior official told AFP on Saturday.

The Palestinian group and Israel have agreed upon the first phase of Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan, with a ceasefire coming into effect on Friday and the Israeli military beginning to withdraw troops from parts of the Gaza Strip. As part of the first phase of the plan, Hamas and Israel will engage in a prisoner exchange, with the Palestinian group releasing all living Israeli captives. Israel will, in turn, release around 2000 Palestinians held in its prisons.

However, the broader ceasefire plan includes many unanswered questions, such as whether and how Hamas will disarm and who will govern Gaza.

In an interview with AFP, Hossam Badran, the political bureau member of Hamas, predicted difficult negotiations ahead while also stressing that if the Palestinians do not obtain the right to establish their state during this coming phase, "there will be no stability in this region."

Excerpts from the interview:

What happens if Israel attacks again?

Hossam Badran: "I believe that all observers and followers did not expect this war to continue for two years, while the resistance, with the help of the Qassam Brigades and others, remains capable of steadfastness, endurance, and directing blows at the occupation army.

"We hope that we will not return to (war), but our Palestinian people and the resistance force will undoubtedly confront and use all their capabilities to repel this aggression if this battle is imposed."

Does Hamas intend to retain its weapons?

Hossam Badran: "It is important to note that Hamas's weapons are not the only ones. Today we are talking about weapons that are the weapons of the entire Palestinian people, and weapons in the Palestinian case are a natural thing and a part of history, the present, and the future.

"That is the natural situation, as I said, for every people living under occupation... (and) what weapons are they talking about? Are they talking about tanks? About fighter jets? About advanced weaponry? The weapons possessed by Hamas and by the resistance are individual weapons for the defence of the Palestinian people."