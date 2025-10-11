Major win for Trump on Gaza, but will it stand test of time?

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has undeniably scored a diplomatic victory by helping to broker a truce for Gaza, but the path to the lasting peace he says he wants for the Middle East is littered with obstacles.

And it remains to be seen whether the 79-year-old Trump -- who is not exactly known for his attention to the fine print -- will devote the same level of energy to the conflict over the long term, once his victory lap in the region is over next week.

"Any agreement between Israelis and Palestinians, but especially one indirectly brokered between Israel and Hamas is an extraordinary achievement," Aaron David Miller, who worked for multiple US administrations of both parties, told AFP.

"Trump decided to do something that no American president... of either party has ever done, which is to pressure and squeeze an Israeli prime minister on an issue that that prime minister considered vital to his politics," said Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

But Miller, who has participated in Middle East peace talks over the years, warned of the "universe of complexity and detail" that remains to be hashed out with respect to the implementation of phase two of the deal.