Peru's ousted president denies she will try to seek asylum

LIMA: Peru's former president Dina Boluarte-- who was removed from office by lawmakers and is facing multiple probes for corruption and abuse of power -- said Friday she would not attempt to seek asylum abroad.

The 38-year-old head of Peru's legislature, Jose Jeri, assumed the presidency shortly after the vote to impeach Boluarte, and is now tasked with leading the South American country until elections in April 2026.

Boluarte's ousting -- which ended a stint in office plagued by protests, corruption probes and an unprecedented wave of violent crime -- continues a pattern of political upheaval in Peru.

The South American country has had seven presidents in the past nine years, three of whom were removed by Congress.

After prosecutors demanded that the 63-year-old Boluarte be prevented from leaving the country while she is being investigated on charges including money laundering and misuse of her office, she appeared outside her Lima home to say she was staying put.

"Media reports said... that I was looking to get asylum. None of that is true," she told reporters. "Those cases that are under investigation... I am not responsible for any of them. I am calm, I am at home, and I will remain in the country permanently."