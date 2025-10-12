Air France suspends flights to crisis-hit Madagascar

PARIS: Air France announced Sunday that it has suspended its flights to Madagascar, where a possible military revolt was happening, until at least Tuesday.

"Given the security situation at that destination, Air France is suspending its services between Paris Charles de Gaulle (airport) and Antananarivo (Madagascar's capital)... to October 13, 2025 inclusive," it said in a statement.

An army unit on Antananarivo's outskirts has mutinied and declared Sunday it was taking control of all of Madagascar's military forces.

The unit's soldiers have joined protesters demanding the ousting of President Andry Rajoelina, who has denounced an attempt by them "to seize power illegally".

Air France, in response to an AFP media enquiry, said on Sunday it had suspended its flights over the weekend, and their resumption "will depend on a daily evaluation of the situation on the ground".

A smaller airline, Air Austral, said separately it has suspended its service between Reunion island and Madagascar on Saturday, but that its other flights were maintained for Sunday.