China defends rare earth export curbs; threatens 'resolute measures' if US clamps 100 percent tariffs

BEIJING: China on Sunday defended its latest export control measures on rare earths and related items as a legitimate action to safeguard global peace, warning the US of 'resolute measures' if President Donald Trump proceeds with his threat to impose 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese exports.

China on Thursday announced new restrictions on the export of technologies and equipment related to the mining and processing of rare earths, lithium batteries, and rare earth-based superhard materials.

The controls, which took effect immediately, also cover overseas transfers of production technologies.

Beijing said the decision followed concerns that some foreign companies were using Chinese-sourced materials for military purposes.

Reacting to China's move, US President Trump threatened to impose a 100 percent tariff on Chinese goods from November 1 and hinted at curbing exports of 'any and all critical software', reigniting the trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Responding to a question on Trump's threat, the Chinese Commerce Ministry in a statement on Sunday, accused the US of overstretching the concept of national security and abusing export control measures against China, including in the semiconductor and chip sectors.