Cross-border clashes escalate as Afghanistan attacks Pakistani posts in 'revenge operation'

Afghan security forces attacked Pakistani border posts late on Saturday in response to what the Taliban government called repeated violations of its territory and airspace, underscoring deepening security tensions between the neighbours.

The Taliban government’s chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said Afghan forces have captured 25 Pakistani army posts, 58 soldiers have been killed, and 30 others wounded. Several unconfirmed social media posts, accompanied by purported visuals, claimed that an aircraft belonging to the Pakistani military was shot down by the Afghan Taliban.

“The situation on all official borders and de facto lines of Afghanistan is under complete control, and illegal activities have been largely prevented,” Mujahid told a press conference in Kabul. There was no immediate confirmation from Pakistan about casualties.

However, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned what he called as "provocations" by Afghanistan and vowed a "strong" response, while Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warned that Kabul would be given a “befitting reply like India,” a reference to the crisis earlier this year that saw the two nuclear-armed rivals step closer to war.

The cross-border attacks come after Afghan authorities accused Pakistan of bombing capital Kabul, and a market in the country’s east earlier this week. Pakistan did not claim responsibility for the assault.

The Taliban government’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday morning its forces had conducted “retaliatory and successful operations” along the border. Defence ministry spokesman Enayat Khowarazm told AFP the operations had ended at midnight.

“If the opposing side again violates Afghanistan’s territorial integrity, our armed forces are fully prepared to defend the nation’s borders and will deliver a strong response,” the ministry added.

State-run media, RTA, said the “revenge operation” had captured three Pakistani military posts, resulting in the deaths of 15 soldiers in an area bordering southern Helmand province.