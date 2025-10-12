Pakistan captures 19 Afghan security posts along border; Kabul says 58 Pakistani soldiers killed

ISLAMABAD\PESHAWAR: Pakistan has seized 19 Afghan military posts and alleged “terrorist hideouts” in response to what it termed “unprovoked” attacks by Afghan forces in the border areas, security sources said on Sunday. Kabul, however, claimed that 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 30 others injured during the retaliatory operations.
The Taliban-led government’s Defence Ministry confirmed the attacks early on Sunday, stating that its forces had conducted “retaliatory and successful operations.”
“If the opposing side again violates Afghanistan’s territorial integrity, our armed forces are fully prepared to defend the nation’s borders and will deliver a strong response,” the ministry said.
Afghan forces reportedly targeted Pakistani posts at Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, and Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as Baramcha in Balochistan.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban government’s chief spokesman, said that 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and around 30 others wounded during the operations on Saturday night, Tolo News reported.
Mujahid added that during the retaliatory operations across the Durand Line, 20 Pakistani security outposts were destroyed, and numerous weapons and pieces of military equipment were seized.
He further said that nine Afghan soldiers were killed and 16 others wounded in the operations, according to the report.
The spokesperson stated that the operation was halted at midnight following requests from Qatar and Saudi Arabia, it added.
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi termed the Taliban attacks on border posts as “unprovoked,” accusing them of firing at civilians.
“Firing by Afghan forces on the civilian population is a blatant violation of international laws. Pakistan’s brave forces have given a prompt and effective response that no provocation will be tolerated,” he said.
He added that Pakistan’s forces are alert and Afghanistan is being answered with “stones for bricks.”
The situation between the two neighbours deteriorated following repeated terrorist attacks allegedly carried out by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) using Afghan soil, including one in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Orakzai district last week, which claimed the lives of 11 military personnel, including a Lt Colonel and a Major.
On Thursday night, explosions were reported from the Afghan capital, Kabul. The Taliban administration blamed Islamabad for the attacks, but the Pakistani army refused to confirm or deny its involvement.
Apparently prompted by the strikes in Kabul, Afghan security forces launched attacks against Pakistan on Saturday night. Pakistan, in turn, initiated its retaliatory response early Sunday, hitting several border areas and destroying multiple border posts, state media reported.
There was no official statement or comment from the Pakistan Army on the development. However, security sources confirmed that Pakistani forces deployed along the international border “targeted several Afghan border posts,” adding that there were reports of significant damage inflicted on multiple Afghan posts and militant formations.
“So far, Pakistan has captured 19 Afghan posts on the Afghan border from where attacks were being launched on Pakistan,” state broadcaster PTV News said on X, citing security sources.
They claimed that “several Afghan soldiers were killed” and militant formations were forced to retreat due to the “effective and intense retaliation by Pakistani forces.”
Artillery, tanks, light and heavy weapons were allegedly used in the retaliatory action, along with air resources and drones, the sources added.
They said that Afghan posts failed to provide covering fire to the militants, and there were reports of “heavy losses” among Afghan border posts and militants.
“Kharijites and Daesh hideouts inside Afghanistan, operating under the patronage of the interim Afghan government, are being effectively targeted. The headquarters of Afghan forces, which have been sheltering Daesh and Fitna al-Khawarij, are also being targeted,” they said.
The Pakistan government last year notified the banned TTP as “Fitna al-Khawarij”, a reference to a group in early Islamic history that was involved in violence.
In a series of posts on social media, state-run PTV News shared videos showing firing on Afghan posts, some of which were in flames. In one video, Afghan soldiers were seen surrendering to Pakistani forces in Kurram.
The state broadcaster issued the following statement quoting security sources, “Unprovoked firing from the Afghan side at Pak-Afghan border, a strong, intense response from Pakistan Army.”
It added that Pakistan was currently “targeting terrorist camps and hideouts of khawarij, ISIS located near the Pak-Afghan border inside Afghanistan with great precision. Afghan forces have retreated from several areas.”
Security sources also claimed that Pakistani forces destroyed a Taliban tank position inside Afghan territory that had allegedly been used to launch attacks on Pakistani soil.
The army reportedly struck the Second Battalion Headquarters of the First Brigade of Afghan security forces in the Barabcha area, which was allegedly used to deploy TTP militants, causing significant casualties and material losses.
Additionally, a strike on Durani Camp No. 2, said to be a central launch pad for cross-border terrorist activity, destroyed the facility, with initial reports suggesting that over 50 Taliban and foreign fighters were killed.
In the Kharlachi and Baramcha sectors, several Afghan military outposts, including Doran Mela, Turkmanzai, Afghani Shaheedan, and Jandoser, were also destroyed.
State-run Radio Pakistan shared footage of what it said were “kharjis and Afghan soldiers being taken out.”
Sources said that Pakistani posts also came under attack in the Baramcha area of Chagai district in Balochistan, where “Afghan forces opened indiscriminate fire at Pakistani border posts with heavy weapons late on Saturday night.”
Pakistan responded to the attacks when Afghan forces allegedly tried to infiltrate into Pishin and Zhob districts, successfully foiling their attempts, according to the sources.
The border clashes came as Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was visiting India.