Pakistan captures 19 Afghan security posts along border; Kabul says 58 Pakistani soldiers killed

ISLAMABAD\PESHAWAR: Pakistan has seized 19 Afghan military posts and alleged “terrorist hideouts” in response to what it termed “unprovoked” attacks by Afghan forces in the border areas, security sources said on Sunday. Kabul, however, claimed that 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 30 others injured during the retaliatory operations.

The Taliban-led government’s Defence Ministry confirmed the attacks early on Sunday, stating that its forces had conducted “retaliatory and successful operations.”

“If the opposing side again violates Afghanistan’s territorial integrity, our armed forces are fully prepared to defend the nation’s borders and will deliver a strong response,” the ministry said.

Afghan forces reportedly targeted Pakistani posts at Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, and Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as Baramcha in Balochistan.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban government’s chief spokesman, said that 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and around 30 others wounded during the operations on Saturday night, Tolo News reported.

Mujahid added that during the retaliatory operations across the Durand Line, 20 Pakistani security outposts were destroyed, and numerous weapons and pieces of military equipment were seized.

He further said that nine Afghan soldiers were killed and 16 others wounded in the operations, according to the report.

The spokesperson stated that the operation was halted at midnight following requests from Qatar and Saudi Arabia, it added.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi termed the Taliban attacks on border posts as “unprovoked,” accusing them of firing at civilians.

“Firing by Afghan forces on the civilian population is a blatant violation of international laws. Pakistan’s brave forces have given a prompt and effective response that no provocation will be tolerated,” he said.

He added that Pakistan’s forces are alert and Afghanistan is being answered with “stones for bricks.”