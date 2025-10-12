What to know about Trump's National Guard deployments in Memphis, Tennessee and US other cities

Judges have stalled President Donald Trump’s plans to deploy the National Guard in Chicago and in Portland, Oregon, but troops are now patrolling in Memphis, Tennessee, with the blessing of the state's governor.

The troops, dressed in Guard fatigues and protective vests, with guns in their holsters, patrolled at a Bass Pro Shops store and a nearby tourist welcome center beside the Mississippi River on Friday. It was unclear how many troops have been deployed to Memphis.

Trump has sent or discussed sending troops to other cities as well, including Baltimore; the District of Columbia; New Orleans; and the California cities of Oakland, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The federal government says the troops support immigration agents and protect federal property. The Guard troops in Memphis remain under the command of Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who supports their use to further a federal crackdown on crime.

By contrast, Trump has attempted to deploy National Guard troops — including some from Texas and California — in Portland and Chicago after taking control of them himself, over objections from state and local leaders who say such interference violates their sovereignty and federal law.

Federal courts in Illinois and Oregon this week blocked Trump's efforts to send troops out in those cities. Here’s where things stand: