World's oldest president could extend his rule as Cameroon votes in election

YAOUNDE: Cameroon voted in an election on Sunday that could see Africa’s oldest leader extend his rule by another seven years. Analysts have predicted a victory for President Paul Biya.

Now 92, he would be 99 by the time his term finishes. He first came to power in 1982 following the resignation of Cameroon’s first president, Ahmadou Ahidjo, and has ruled the country since then. Biya was declared the winner of seven subsequent elections. Cameroon has seen just two leaders since independence in 1960.

However, cracks may be appearing in Biya's image. His health has routinely been a topic of speculation as he spends most of his time in Europe, leaving day-to-day governing to key party officials and family members.

Dr. Benjamin Akih, an activist and professor at Syracuse University, believes that the opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary may win due to Biya's age and his long track record of running Cameroon.

“I think this election is different. Mr Biya was the weakest candidate the CPDM could put forward on account of his age and the poor state of the country after his 43 years in power," he said.