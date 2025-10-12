Zelensky warns Russia exploiting lack of 'attention' on war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lobbied his allies for more air defences on Sunday, warning that Russia was "taking advantage" of attention shifting away from the Ukraine war to intensify its bombardment of the country.

Diplomatic efforts to end Russia's three-and-a-half year invasion of Ukraine have stalled in recent months.

Moscow has meanwhile renewed its campaign of air strikes against Ukraine's energy grid, cutting power to hundreds of thousands of people ahead of winter.

In separate calls with US President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, Zelensky requested more missiles and help strengthening his country's "long-range capabilities".

"Russia is now taking advantage of the moment -- the fact that the Middle East and domestic issues in every country are getting maximum attention," Zelensky said in a readout of his call with Macron.

Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks in August but failed to extract any kind of peace deal.

In his call with Trump on Sunday, his second in two days, Zelensky said the two countries would work to strengthen Ukraine's "defence capabilities".

"We agreed with President Trump that our teams, our military would handle everything we discussed," Zelensky said, without elaborating.

The White House did not immediately comment on the call.