At least five, including policeman killed in clashes during pro-Palestine protests in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: At least five people, including a police officer, were killed and dozens of officers injured when thousands of members of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) clashed with security personnel on Monday in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said.

TLP had launched its protest from Lahore on Friday with the announcement to march up to the US embassy in Islamabad and give a sit-in in support of the people of Gaza.

The protesters succeeded in reaching Murdike, about 40 km from Lahore on the Grand Trunk Road, where the police stopped them while their leaders held talks with the authorities.

Apparently, all efforts to convince the protestors ended in a fiasco, and police launched an operation to clear the road and disperse the rioters.

According to police, the operation lasted for about five hours and ended early Monday as protestors armed with nail-sticks, bricks, petrol bombs and even guns fought relentlessly with the law-enforcing personnel.

"One police official was killed and 48 injured, including 17 who got gun wounds," a police official said, adding that one civilian and three protesters were also killed, while another eight were injured.