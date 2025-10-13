Hamas hands over first seven hostages to Red Cross as part of Gaza ceasefire

Living hostages released first

Hamas released a list early Monday morning of the 20 living hostages it will free as part of the ceasefire, and a list of over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners it said will be released by Israeli authorities.

The International Committee of the Red Cross was moving toward a site to collect several hostages held by Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said. The Israeli military said others would be released later.

Major Israeli TV stations were airing special overnight broadcasts ahead of the hostages' release as anticipation grew. People began to gather near a large screen in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv before dawn.

“It’s very exciting,” said Meir Kaller, who spent a sleepless night there.

The hostages' return caps a painful chapter for Israel. Since they were captured in the October 2023 Hamas attack that ignited the war, newscasts have marked their days in captivity and Israelis have worn yellow pins and ribbons in solidarity. Tens of thousands have joined their families in weekly demonstrations calling for their release.

As the war dragged on, demonstrators accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of dragging his feet for political purposes, even as he accused Hamas of intransigence. Last week, under heavy international pressure and increasing isolation for Israel, the bitter enemies agreed to the ceasefire.

With the hostages’ release, the sense of urgency around the war for many Israelis will be effectively over.

Israel expects the living hostages to be released together Monday. They will be handed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and then to the Israeli military, which will take them to the Reim military base to be reunited with families.

It is unlikely that the remains of up to 28 other hostages will be returned at the same time. An international task force will work to locate deceased hostages who are not returned within 72 hours, said Gal Hirsch, Israel’s coordinator for the hostages and the missing.

The timing has not been announced for the release of Palestinian prisoners. They include 250 people serving life sentences for convictions in attacks on Israelis, in addition to 1,700 seized from Gaza during the war and held without charge. They will be returned to the West Bank or Gaza or sent into exile.

While Israel considers the prisoners to be terrorists, Palestinians view them as freedom fighters against Israeli occupation. Israel has warned Palestinians in the West Bank against celebrating after people are released, according to a prisoner’s family and a Palestinian official familiar with the plans. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they feared retribution.

Red Cross vehicles were seen driving in both Gaza and Israel early Monday.