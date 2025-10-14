Despite ceasefire agreement, Israel kills at least nine Palestinians in seperate attacks in Gaza

Despite a ceasefire agreement and repeated assurences from US President Donald Trump that the genocidal war in Gaza has come to an end, Israel killed at least nine Palestinians and injured several others in seperate attacks accross Gaza on Tuesday, reported Al Jazeera.

At least five people were killed in the Shujayea neighbourhood of Gaza City as the Israeli miliatry opened fire on Palestinians.

Confirming the killings, the Israeli military in a post on X, claimed that the Palestinians had crossed the 'Yellow Line' and approached the soldiers, prompting them to shoot.

Al Jazeera also reported Israeli drone attacks in Gaza's Khan Younis, which is believed to have caused multiple casualities.

The killings came days after Palestinian journalist Saleh Aljafarawi was shot and killed by an armed militia allegedly affiliated with Israel, according to Gaza's Ministry of Interior.

Slaming the continuous attacks on Palestinians, despite a ceasefire agreement, UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese called for a mass boycott of Israel until "every crime is accounted for."

"Again: Ceasefire according to Israel=“you cease, I fire.” Calling it “peace” is both an insult and a distraction. All eyes on Palestine: Israel must face justice, sanctions, divestment, boycott UNTIL occupation, apartheid and genocide are over and every crime is accounted for," she said in a post on X.