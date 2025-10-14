India reaffirms global leadership in disaster risk reduction at G20 DRR ministerial

Disaster risk reduction is not a cost but a collective investment in our shared future, said Dr. P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India.

He highlighted India’s pioneering role in establishing the G20 Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Working Group in 2023 and reiterated the country’s ongoing commitment to strengthening multi-hazard early warning systems, promoting anticipatory financing for anticipatory action, and fostering public-private partnerships to build resilience.

Dr. Mishra also underscored India’s leadership through the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), which has extended technical assistance to 50 countries.

Leading India’s delegation at the G20 DRR Ministerial Meeting—hosted under South Africa’s G20 Presidency—Dr. Mishra joined other ministers in adopting the Declaration “Resilience for All: Strengthening Disaster Risk Reduction through Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability,” on October 13, coinciding with the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

In his keynote address, Dr. Mishra commended South Africa’s presidency for promoting a spirit of partnership and elevating African perspectives in the global DRR agenda.

Speaking at the Ministerial Roundtable on Voluntary High-Level Principles for Investing in DRR, he outlined India’s integrated approach, built on robust risk information, strategic financing, innovation, and local-level investment. He noted that India’s governance framework incorporates DRR into the National Adaptation Plan, sectoral policies, and financial mechanisms—ensuring resilience, inclusivity, and sustainability are embedded at all levels of development planning.