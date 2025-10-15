Afghan officials report 15 civilian deaths in fresh border clashes; Pakistan says 40 Taliban killed

At least 15 civilians were killed and dozens injured in fresh clashes along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border on Wednesday, Afghan officials said, as Pakistan’s army claimed killing 40 Taliban fighters.
Violence between the two neighbours has flared since explosions in Afghanistan last week, including two in the capital Kabul, that were blamed on Pakistan. In retaliation, the Taliban government launched an offensive along parts of its southern border, prompting Islamabad to vow a strong response of its own.
Dozens of casualties were then reported by both sides over the weekend, and the deadly clashes resumed at dawn on Wednesday.
Ali Mohammad Haqmal, spokesman for the local information department in the Spin Boldak region, said 15 civilians were killed by mortar fire. The death toll was confirmed to AFP by Abdul Jan Barak, an official at the Spin Boldak district hospital, who said more than 80 women and children had been wounded.
Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid accused Pakistani forces of "once again" carrying out attacks "with light and heavy weapons" in the district.
Mujahid said in a statement that 12 civilians were killed and 100 others injured. The statement did not mention any casualties among security forces. But it did say calm had returned to the area after Pakistani soldiers were killed and posts and weapons seized.
40 Taliban members killed
Pakistan army said on Wednesday that it repulsed multiple attacks by the Afghan Taliban while killing over 40 attackers in separate incidents of border clashes between the two countries.
The Afghan Taliban attacked four locations in the Spin Boldak area of PoK's Balochistan province, which were effectively repulsed by Pakistani Forces, the army said.
"While repulsing the attack, 15-20 Afghan Taliban have been killed and many injured," the army said, adding that the situation is still developing as there are "reports of further build up in staging points of Fitna Al Khwarij and Afghan Taliban."
The term Fitna al-Khawarij is used by Pakistani authorities to refer to militants of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
The attack was orchestrated through divided villages in the area, with the Taliban showing no regard for the civilian population, it said.
"The Afghan Taliban also destroyed Pak-Afghan Friendship Gate on their side that clearly displays the mindset with regard to mutual trade and easement rights of the divided tribes," the army said.
The attack in PoK's Spin Boldak was not an isolated event, as on the night of October 14, Afghan Taliban and Fitna Al Khwarij (TTP) tried to attack Pakistani border posts in Kurram Sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
"These attacks were effectively repulsed, causing heavy losses to Afghan Posts. Eight posts, including six tanks, were destroyed in the effective yet proportionate response of Pakistani troops, (and) 25-30 Afghan Taliban and Fitna Al Khwarij fighters were suspected to have been killed," it said.
The army rejected the insinuations that Pakistan initiated the attack by calling it "outrageous and blatant lies, just like the claims of capturing Pakistani posts or equipment." It further said that the propaganda of the Taliban regime can be debunked with basic fact checks.
The army further asserted that all acts of aggression against Pakistan will be responded to with full force.
Surge in attacks
Sadiq, a resident of Spin Boldak, said fighting broke out around 4:00 am. "Houses were fired upon, including my cousin's. His son and wife were killed, and four of his children were wounded," he told AFP.
All businesses in the area are closed and many residents have fled, an AFP correspondent reported.
The renewed violence comes as tensions, fuelled by security issues, flare between the neighbouring countries.
Islamabad has accused Afghanistan of harbouring militant groups led by the Pakistani Taliban Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), a claim Kabul denies.
Last Thursday, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said in parliament that several attempts to convince the Afghan Taliban to stop supporting the TTP had failed.
Islamabad accuses the TTP -- which was combat-trained in Afghanistan and claims to share the ideology of the Taliban there -- of killing hundreds of Pakistani soldiers since 2021.
Last week's explosions in Afghanistan -- still unclaimed -- took place while the Taliban's top diplomat was making a previously unprecedented visit to Pakistan's arch-rival India.
Clashes erupted on Saturday evening when Kabul launched an operation in at least five provinces along the border.
The Taliban government said it attacked Pakistani security forces in "retaliation for air strikes carried out by the Pakistani army on Kabul".
Islamabad vowed a forceful response on Sunday, and dozens of casualties were reported on both sides.
(With inputs from PTI, AFP and AP)