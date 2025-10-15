Afghan officials report 15 civilian deaths in fresh border clashes; Pakistan says 40 Taliban killed

At least 15 civilians were killed and dozens injured in fresh clashes along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border on Wednesday, Afghan officials said, as Pakistan’s army claimed killing 40 Taliban fighters.

Violence between the two neighbours has flared since explosions in Afghanistan last week, including two in the capital Kabul, that were blamed on Pakistan. In retaliation, the Taliban government launched an offensive along parts of its southern border, prompting Islamabad to vow a strong response of its own.

Dozens of casualties were then reported by both sides over the weekend, and the deadly clashes resumed at dawn on Wednesday.

Ali Mohammad Haqmal, spokesman for the local information department in the Spin Boldak region, said 15 civilians were killed by mortar fire. The death toll was confirmed to AFP by Abdul Jan Barak, an official at the Spin Boldak district hospital, who said more than 80 women and children had been wounded.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid accused Pakistani forces of "once again" carrying out attacks "with light and heavy weapons" in the district.

Mujahid said in a statement that 12 civilians were killed and 100 others injured. The statement did not mention any casualties among security forces. But it did say calm had returned to the area after Pakistani soldiers were killed and posts and weapons seized.