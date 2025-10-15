As Israel frees some Gaza medical staff, a prominent hospital chief remains imprisoned

CAIRO: Under Gaza’s ceasefire deal, Israel freed dozens of doctors, nurses, paramedics and other medical personnel seized during raids on hospitals. But more than 100 remain in Israeli prisons, including Dr. Hossam Abu Safiya, a hospital director who became the face of the struggle to keep treating patients under Israeli siege and bombardment.

Despite widespread calls for his release, Abu Safiya was not among the hundreds of Palestinian detainees and prisoners freed Monday in exchange for 20 hostages held by Hamas. Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, has been imprisoned without charge by Israel for nearly 10 months.

Health Workers Watch, which documents detentions from Gaza, said 55 medical workers — including 31 doctors and nurses — were on lists of detainees from Gaza being freed Monday, though it could not immediately be confirmed all were released.

The group said at least 115 medical workers remain in custody, as well as the remains of four who died while in Israeli prisons, where rights groups and witnesses have reported frequent abuse.

Cheering staff from al-Awda Hospital carried on their shoulders their released director, Ahmed Muhanna, who was held by Israel for about 22 months since being seized in a raid on the facility in northern Gaza in late 2023. “Al-Awda Hospital will be restored, its staff will rebuild it with their own hands. ... I am proud of what we have done and will do,” Muhanna told well-wishers, his face visibly gaunter than before his detention, according to video posted on social media.

Al-Awda Hospital, damaged during multiple offensives in the largely leveled Jabaliya refugee camp, has been shut down since May, when it was forced to evacuate during Israel's latest offensive.

Israel’s two-year campaign aiming to destroy Hamas after its Oct. 7, 2023, attack decimated Gaza’s health system, forcing most of its hospitals to shut down and heavily damaging many, even as staff struggled to treat waves of wounded from bombardment amid supply shortages.

During the war, Israeli forces raided a number of hospitals and struck others, detaining hundreds of staff. Israel says it targeted hospitals because Hamas was using them for military purposes, a claim Palestinian health officials deny.