‘Gone too far’: Trump's approval on immigration drops among AAPI adults, new poll finds

WASHINGTON: After months of aggressive immigration enforcement measures from the Trump administration, Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander adults are more likely to hold a negative view of President Donald Trump's handling of immigration, a new AAPI Data/AP-NORC poll finds.

About 7 in 10 AAPI adults nationwide disapprove of Trump's approach on immigration, according to the survey from AAPI Data and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, an increase from 58% in March. The new poll also finds that a solid majority of AAPI adults say the Republican president has overstepped on deporting immigrants living in the US illegally, and most oppose several specific tactics used by the administration, such as using the military and National Guard to carry out arrests or deportations.

The findings come as federal immigration agents expand a crackdown in the Chicago area, where more than 1,000 immigrants have been arrested since last month. The escalation in Chicago is just part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to boost deportations, which has been a high priority for the president since he took office at the beginning of the year.

This approach does not seem to be landing well among AAPI adults, a diverse and rapidly growing group where many were born outside the US Even among foreign-born AAPI adults, who tend to be more conservative, most disapprove of the president's handling of immigration.

Joie Meyer, 25, was born in China and adopted as an infant. The Miami resident, who identifies as a Democrat, supports secure borders but Trump's recent actions have made her wonder what would happen if she suddenly lost her citizenship.

“If I was at risk of like being stripped away from my home, family, friends, everything I knew because of like a technicality, which is what some people are facing, that’s just heartbreaking,” Meyer said, adding that she finds Trump's methods “punitive.”