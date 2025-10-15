Hamas executes 'collaborators and traitors', posing a risk to the fragile ceasefire

CAIRO: As the Gaza ceasefire holds, Hamas security forces have returned to the streets, clashed with armed groups, and killed alleged gangsters in what the militant group says is an attempt to restore law and order in areas where Israeli troops have withdrawn.

Hamas-linked Telegram channels said Hamas had targeted “collaborators and traitors” working with Israel. The Hamas-run Sahm security force, which says it targets looters and other criminals, shared footage that appeared to show its forces killing eight people execution-style in the streets as people cheered. It said the detainees were gangsters.

The Gaza-based Al Mezan Center for Human Rights and the Palestinian Independent Commission for Human Rights denounced the extrajudicial killings by Hamas.

The Doghmush family initially denounced the gang and distanced itself from it. Two days later, it issued another statement condemning Hamas' response, saying there was no need for “this brutality.”

The show of force, welcomed by some Palestinians after months of lawlessness, could threaten the truce now that all the living hostages taken in Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack have been released.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said the war will not end until Hamas has been dismantled, and U.S. President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan calls for Hamas to disarm and hand power over to an internationally supervised body that has yet to be formed.

Hamas has not fully accepted those terms, saying more negotiations are needed. It says it is willing to hand over power to other Palestinians but will not allow chaos to prevail during the transition. Israelis fear that as long as Hamas is armed, it will exercise influence in Gaza — and could rebuild its military capabilities — even if an independent body exercises nominal rule.

Trump said Tuesday that Hamas had taken out “a couple of gangs that were very bad,” and killed a number of gang members. “That didn't bother me much, to be honest with you,” he said.

But he reiterated his demand for Hamas to lay down its arms, saying: “They will disarm, and if they don’t do so, we will disarm them, and it’ll happen quickly and perhaps violently.”