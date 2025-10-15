Leader of Madagascar's military rebellion tells AP he is 'taking the position of president'

The anti-government protests reached a turning point on Saturday when Randrianirina and soldiers from his elite CAPSAT military unit rebelled against Rajoelina and joined demonstrations calling for the president to step down, forcing Rajoelina to flee the country.

The military's announcement that they were taking power as a council made up of military officers was greeted by celebrations from protesters who began the uprising last month.

Randrianirina said he is taking the role as head of state after the country’s High Constitutional Court invited him to do so in the absence of Rajoelina.

“We had to take responsibility yesterday because there is nothing left in the country, no president, no president in the senate, no government,” Randrianirina said.

Rajoelina, who was elected president in 2018 and re-elected in 2023, last month fired his government in an attempt to appease the protesters.

He said he had fled to a safe place out of fear for his life after the rebellion by Randrianirina’s soldiers. He has rejected the military takeover as an illegal coup attempt by a rebel faction.

“What is he (Rajoelina) saying is illegal?" Randrianirina said. "We have an order from the High Constitutional Court. We did not force the HCC or point a gun at it to issue this.”

Randrianirina’s claim that his authority to take over as president came from the country’s highest court seemed to contradict his announcement Tuesday that the military council that was taking power had suspended the powers of that court.

The colonel added that the military leadership was “accelerating” the appointment of a new prime minister “so that the crisis in the country does not last forever." He did not give an exact timeframe for that to happen.